Indore: Renu Jain to remain till DAVV gets permanent VC

Indore: Prof Renu Jain will remain vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) till a permanent one is appointed, Raj Bhawan sources said.
Jain was appointed VC when state government on June 24 had clamped Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam-1973 at DAVV which led to ouster of the then vice-chancellor Prof Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council comprising 16 members.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED
The appointment of Jain was for a period of one year. With not lifting Section 52, the government had choice to give a maximum of two extensions for a period one year each to Jain. But the government lately approved a proposal to lift Section 52 and sent it to Raj Bhawan for appointment of a permanent VC.
LATELY…
Raj Bhawan sources hinted that soon applications are going to be invited for new VC. But it could not complete the process for appointment of new VC by June 23 which left it with two options – first, let the current VC continue in the office till a permanent is appointed or make the senior most professor or any dean of UTD as acting VC.
The Raj Bhawan went for the first option. “Much before Lucknow, where he is currently hosptialised in a private hospital for serious medical complications, Chancellor Lalji Tandon had given approval for continuation of Jain till permanent VC is appointed,” sources said.
It is believed that Jain may remain VC till UG final year and PG final semester exams and admission process is over.