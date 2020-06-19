Indore: Renu Jain to remain till DAVV gets permanent VC

LATELY…

Raj Bhawan sources hinted that soon applications are going to be invited for new VC. But it could not complete the process for appointment of new VC by June 23 which left it with two options – first, let the current VC continue in the office till a permanent is appointed or make the senior most professor or any dean of UTD as acting VC.

The Raj Bhawan went for the first option. “Much before Lucknow, where he is currently hosptialised in a private hospital for serious medical complications, Chancellor Lalji Tandon had given approval for continuation of Jain till permanent VC is appointed,” sources said.

It is believed that Jain may remain VC till UG final year and PG final semester exams and admission process is over.