Indore: Panic again in DAVV as teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Indore: Panic against gripped the UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya after a faculty of management institute on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

The faculty was tested after he lost his sense of smell and taste, making it perhaps the first case in the city where someone was tested based on the what has now being recognised as a COVID symptom.

The general symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, sore throat, sneezing, dry cough etc. But when a faculty with Institute of Management Studies, an entity of DAVV, read about the new COVID-19 symptom - loss smell and taste - and felt that he had similar symptoms, he discussed it with duty doctor at DAVV, who suggested to him to go for COVID-19 test. He got himself tested at Central Lab and his sample was found positive.