Coronavirus in Indore: List of COVID-19 containment zones as on June 11

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,922 after 41 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 163, he said.

Till Wednesday, there were 3,881 COVID-19 cases in the state's worst affected district. In the last 24 hours, 41 more people tested positive for the viral infection, raising the count of cases to 3,922, the official said.

Besides, two more persons - an 83-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - died in different hospitals here in the last 10 days while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

With this, the death toll due to the epidemic in the district has reached 163, he said.

Till now, 2,618 people have been discharged after recovery, he added.

Here is the list of COVID-19 containment zones as per IMC on June 11:

Balda Colony- Balda Colony, Samajvad Nagar, Vardhman Nagar, MOG Line

Chatriyapura- Chatriyapura, Arjunpura, Joshi Mohalla, Katju Colony

Malhar Ganj- Malharganj, Rajmohalla, Mahant Complex

Juna Risala- Juna Risala, Marathi Mohalla, Shastri Colony, Ahilya Paltan, Shankar Ganj

Sikandarabad Colony

Khajuri Bazaar- Khajuri Bazaar, Peer Gali, Bhoi Mohalla, Gaffoorkhan Ki Bajariya

Bada Saraffa- Bada Saraffa, Dhan Gali, Pinjara Bakhal

DRP Line

Snehlata Ganj- Snehlata Ganj, Nayapura

Narth Toda- Narth Toda, Ranipura, Daulatganj, Hathipala

Jabran Colony- Jabran Colony, Marimata Ka Bageecha, Alaapura, Chnadrabhaga, Bhimgir Gali

Nandlal Pura, Nandlal Pura, Koyla Bakhal, Bakshi Gali

Azaadnagar- Azaadnagar Main, Moosakhedi, BHIL Colony, Netram ka Bageecha

Govindnagar- Govindnagara Kharcha

Kushwaha Nagar- Kushwah Nagar, New Prince Nagar

Kamla Nehru Nagar Badganga- Kamla Nehru Nagar, Shaheed Hemu Colony, penjaan Colony, Sheeromal Nagar, Kumarkhadi, Durga Colonnny, Brahmbagh, Gadra Khedi

Janta Colony- Janta Colony, Chatrapati Nagar, Mahavir Nagar

Navalkha- Janki Nagar, Janki Nagar Extension Ashok Nagar

Chandan Nagar- Chandan Nagar, Chanduvali Gali, Lohagate Road

Sindhi/Sadham- Sindhi Colony, Sadhu Vasvani Nagar, Jeevandeep Colony

Khajrana (A)- Isaac Colony, Habib Colony, Sher Shah Suri Nagar, Patel Nagar, Daulatbagh

Khajrana (B)- Rajiv Nagar, Bengali Colony, Gandhi Gram

Khajrana (C)- Amaan Nagar, Samrat Nagar, Dilip Nagar, Daudi Colony, Khijrabad

Patnipura, Malwa Mil- Patnipura, Gomaki Phel Pancham Ki Phel, Kaji ki Chaal, Rutom ka Bageecha, Lala ka Bageecha, Nehru Nagar, Rupesh Yadav Nagar, Somnath ki Chal

Bhagiratpura- Bhagiratpura

Pardeshipura- Pardeshipura, Kulkarni ka Bhatta, Nanda Nagar, Janta Quarters, Adarsh Bijasan Nagar

Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow

-Koyla Bakhal, Taal Mohalla, Luliyapura, Rajmohalla, Bhoi Mohalla, Gulaab Nagar/Khan Colony

-Pigdambar, Harsola, Nagar Parishad Mhow Gaanv, Amrapali, Banjari

-Lashkar Line, Banda Basti, Gavli Palasiya

-Nagar Parishad Manpur, Kaneriya