Coronavirus in Indore: List of COVID-19 containment zones as on June 11

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,922 after 41 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.
Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 163, he said.
Till Wednesday, there were 3,881 COVID-19 cases in the state's worst affected district. In the last 24 hours, 41 more people tested positive for the viral infection, raising the count of cases to 3,922, the official said.
Besides, two more persons - an 83-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - died in different hospitals here in the last 10 days while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
With this, the death toll due to the epidemic in the district has reached 163, he said.
Till now, 2,618 people have been discharged after recovery, he added.
Here is the list of COVID-19 containment zones as per IMC on June 11:
Balda Colony- Balda Colony, Samajvad Nagar, Vardhman Nagar, MOG Line
Chatriyapura- Chatriyapura, Arjunpura, Joshi Mohalla, Katju Colony
Malhar Ganj- Malharganj, Rajmohalla, Mahant Complex
Juna Risala- Juna Risala, Marathi Mohalla, Shastri Colony, Ahilya Paltan, Shankar Ganj
Sikandarabad Colony
Khajuri Bazaar- Khajuri Bazaar, Peer Gali, Bhoi Mohalla, Gaffoorkhan Ki Bajariya
Bada Saraffa- Bada Saraffa, Dhan Gali, Pinjara Bakhal
DRP Line
Snehlata Ganj- Snehlata Ganj, Nayapura
Narth Toda- Narth Toda, Ranipura, Daulatganj, Hathipala
Jabran Colony- Jabran Colony, Marimata Ka Bageecha, Alaapura, Chnadrabhaga, Bhimgir Gali
Nandlal Pura, Nandlal Pura, Koyla Bakhal, Bakshi Gali
Azaadnagar- Azaadnagar Main, Moosakhedi, BHIL Colony, Netram ka Bageecha
Govindnagar- Govindnagara Kharcha
Kushwaha Nagar- Kushwah Nagar, New Prince Nagar
Kamla Nehru Nagar Badganga- Kamla Nehru Nagar, Shaheed Hemu Colony, penjaan Colony, Sheeromal Nagar, Kumarkhadi, Durga Colonnny, Brahmbagh, Gadra Khedi
Janta Colony- Janta Colony, Chatrapati Nagar, Mahavir Nagar
Navalkha- Janki Nagar, Janki Nagar Extension Ashok Nagar
Chandan Nagar- Chandan Nagar, Chanduvali Gali, Lohagate Road
Sindhi/Sadham- Sindhi Colony, Sadhu Vasvani Nagar, Jeevandeep Colony
Khajrana (A)- Isaac Colony, Habib Colony, Sher Shah Suri Nagar, Patel Nagar, Daulatbagh
Khajrana (B)- Rajiv Nagar, Bengali Colony, Gandhi Gram
Khajrana (C)- Amaan Nagar, Samrat Nagar, Dilip Nagar, Daudi Colony, Khijrabad
Patnipura, Malwa Mil- Patnipura, Gomaki Phel Pancham Ki Phel, Kaji ki Chaal, Rutom ka Bageecha, Lala ka Bageecha, Nehru Nagar, Rupesh Yadav Nagar, Somnath ki Chal
Bhagiratpura- Bhagiratpura
Pardeshipura- Pardeshipura, Kulkarni ka Bhatta, Nanda Nagar, Janta Quarters, Adarsh Bijasan Nagar
Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow
-Koyla Bakhal, Taal Mohalla, Luliyapura, Rajmohalla, Bhoi Mohalla, Gulaab Nagar/Khan Colony
-Pigdambar, Harsola, Nagar Parishad Mhow Gaanv, Amrapali, Banjari
-Lashkar Line, Banda Basti, Gavli Palasiya
-Nagar Parishad Manpur, Kaneriya
