Indore: Cop dies, coronavirus report awaited

Indore: A policeman from Chhoti Gwaltoli died on Wednesday​, and it is suspected that he was corona positive though the test results are yet to be received.

Chhoti Gwaltoli TI Sanjay Shukla said that head constable Vinod Sharma​, who was with Dial 100 vehicle,​ was admitted to a city hospital on June 5​. ​H​e ​was running a​ fever and ​had ​vomited on ​the ​day ​of his admission.​ He is survived by ​his ​wife​, ​three daughters and a son. The police said ​they are all awaiting the COVID report. TI Shukla said that ​Sharma had wanted to go on leave for some days and had also applied for the same.

The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on.