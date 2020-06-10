Indore: Cop dies, coronavirus report awaited

Indore: A policeman from Chhoti Gwaltoli died on Wednesday, and it is suspected that he was corona positive though the test results are yet to be received.
Chhoti Gwaltoli TI Sanjay Shukla said that head constable Vinod Sharma, who was with Dial 100 vehicle, was admitted to a city hospital on June 5. He was running a fever and had vomited on the day of his admission. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. The police said they are all awaiting the COVID report. TI Shukla said that Sharma had wanted to go on leave for some days and had also applied for the same.
The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on.