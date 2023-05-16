Indore: Recovery of naked body, injured woman a puzzle for cops | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Naked body of a man was found in a house in Aerodrome police station. He was stabbed to death. A woman too was found injured at the site. She later told the police that she too was stabbed by the man identified as Ankit Bajrangi of Badnagar.

The incident was reported from Durga Nagar. ACP, Malharganj, Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that the house was owned by one Pawan Limbodia. One injured woman too was found in the house.

“The body had stab wounds on thighs and belly,” said ACP Bhadoriya

The victim told the police that the accused had first stabbed self and then attacked her.

Sources claimed that prima facie the case seemed to be a fall out of extra-marital affair. Sources said that the woman and Ankit were caught by someone, who later killed him and injured the woman.

The police are investigating all the possible aspects. At the time of crime, owner of the house was at his shop and other residents in the house were at their separate places

Read Also Indore: Malwa Utsav concludes with Shiv Leela