Indore: Malwa Utsav concludes with Shiv Leela

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malwa Utsav, which aims at restoring and celebrating culture of Malwa, concluded ended on Monday.

Lok Sanskriti Manch's convener and MP Shankar Lalwani said, “The Malwa Utsav is a celebration for the people of Indore. Unlike other festivals, this one is home to many tribal groups who visit and participate in Utsav and represent their ethnic culture and tradition.”

He added, “On Monday, people rushed over multiple craft stalls to grab ethnic items. Various art galleries provided free training to the visitors. Mandala art, block print, madhubani paintings were among the popular choices of people.”

A shield dance was presented by tribal team from Gujarat representing bravery. The ‘Shield dance’ is one of the traditional dance forms usually performed after victory.

An enthralling performance was staged based on the theme of “Shiv Leela” through Bharatanatyam dance drama, in which secret of Dwadash Jyotirlinga, Shiva Tandav and others were depicted and various pastimes and feelings of Shiva were presented through the Shiv Tandav Strot.

Gond tribe performs Gudum Baja Dance

Gudum Baja dance was presented by artists of Gond tribe dressed in red coloured clothes decorated with Kodi. They also used small dholaks. Presented by the artists from Chhattisgarh, Panthi dance was presented which was a beautiful combination of Laya Taal.

People were amazed to witness ‘pyramids structures’ presented by the artists. The Thatya dance of Gond tribe by artists from Betul pulled in the audience on the stage.