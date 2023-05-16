 Indore: Free Book Fair every Sunday
The fair is an initiative by Biyani Foundation and Bholenath Mitra Mandal.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Free Book Fair under ‘Book forever’ Initiative by Nature First began on Monday at Ocean Corporate. Students and parents participated enthusiastically in the event. Project CEO Vibhuti Biyani said that promoting reuse of books and cooperation in saving trees was the main objective of the initiative. He said, “The free book fair will now be organised every Sunday from 11am and 3pm. The fair is an initiative by Biyani Foundation and Bholenath Mitra Mandal. People will be provided with a chance to exchange and take free books. Information of available books will be regularly updated on the Facebook page daily.”

Vijay Biyani, Shivprakash Dubey, Deepak Sharma, Dilip Daryani and Pandit Dayanand Sharma have contributed prominently to arrange this fair.

