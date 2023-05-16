Indore: Hemlata to receive International Sahitya Setu award in UK Parliament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hemlata Sharma, posted in divisional office of Treasury and Accounts Department as finance service officer, has been selected for prestigious International Sahitya Setu award. She will receive the honour in British Parliament on May 25.

Hemlata Sharma, finance service officer posted Divisional office of Treasury and Accounts Department in the city, is selected for prestigious honore of International Sahitya Setu. She will be honored in British Parliament on next May 25.

To establish literary dialogue between India and Britain and create and disseminate language dialect, Britain's literary organisation Katha UK along with Hindi Academy Mumbai would honour 15 writers from Britain and 25 writers from different states of India for their literary contribution in the British Parliament. Hemlata Sharma alias Bholi Ben is the only writer from the state to be selected for the award.

A literary magazine based on the contribution of the writers would also be released on the occasion.

Akhil Kumar Verma, Divisional President of the Finance Service Association, congratulated Sharma for bringing laurels to the department, the city and the state by offering a sapling.