Indore: Now, fly directly to Nashik from June 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Come June 1, and Indore will get air-connectivity with Nashik. IndiGo, a leading airline has announced to roll-out the flight for Nashik.

Currently, Nashik is connected with the city only by road route. There is no rail and air connectivity. For the first time, a direct flight is going to start between Indore and Nashik from June 1. The ticket booking has also started.

Nashik will be the fifth city of Maharashtra to be connected by flights from the city. The other cities are Mumbai Pune, Nagpur and Shirdi. This will provide a lot of convenience to passengers.

Sources on Monday said that Nashik-Indore-Nashik flight E-7109/7108) will depart from Nashik daily at 12.50 pm and arrive to the city at 2.10 pm. The return flight will depart from the city at 1.15 pm and reach Nashik at 2.25 pm. The airline has deployed a 72-seater ATR aircraft. The starting fare is likely to be between Rs 3,100 and Rs 3,600.