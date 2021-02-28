Indore: RCF Kapurthala, Western Railway, EME Bhopal move to next round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RCF Kapurthala, Western Railway and EME Bhopal won the league matches of All India Invitational Shanky Hordia Memorial Basketball Tournament being played here at Basketball Stadium on Saturday.

RCF Kapurthala defeated NBA Indore 115-70 in the league matche. Kuldeep Hardia played strongly for the NBA and collected 25 points for the team. Vikram Dhakad and Rajendra Singh scored 12 points each. Abhi earned 24 points from Kapurthala while Harman scored 20 and Sahil made 20 points.

In the second match, Western Railway defeated BLW Varanasi 92-85. For Western Railway Jayanesh Patel scored 26 and Prakash Mishra scored 18 points and for Varanasi Himesh scored 23 and Vijay Pawar scored 14 points.

In the third match, EME defeated Bank of Baroda by 108-101.For Bhopal, Nabindranath scored 41 and Pramod Yadav made 34 points to give the team a memorable victory. For Bank of Baroda, Arvind scored 37 and Anil Kumar made 23 points. In another exciting match, Eastern Railway UP defeated the police 70–68 by just 2 points.

In other matches, Punjab Police beat Income Tax Gujarat 82-62, Income Tax Delhi beat Northern Railway 95-91, Indian Air Force beat Indian Navy 103-90, Army Red Pune beat Central Railway 97-62 , Bank of Baroda defeated NBA Indore 111-74, EME Bhopal defeated RCF Kapurthala 95-84. On behalf of EME, Pramod Yadav scored 25 and Nabindranath scored 22 points.

During the matches, Atul Thakkar, Principal of Astral College, Deputy Registrar DAVV Prajwal Khare, District Sports Officer Joseph Baxla, International Coach Mukhtiar Singh were introduced to players. The guests were welcomed by Basketball Association President Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary Avinash Anand, NBA Secretary Laxmikant Patel, Sunil Hardia, Vinod Nair, Jitendra Mishra, Sandeep Bhandari, and Kuldeep Hardia. The programme was conducted by Asif Ali and vote of thansks was proposed by Pravesh Hardia.