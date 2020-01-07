Nagpada Basketball Association: Mastan YMCA boys win both matches

Mumbai: Mastan YMCA teams had a successful day winning both their matches in the mini boys (under-13) competition of the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organised NBA Invitational Basketball tournament and played at the NBA basketball courts, here on Monday.

The tournament is supported by Nirban Infrastructure, Tridhaatu Reallty, Khandwani Group and Lokhandwala Developers.

The Mastan YMCA ‘B’ outfit outplayed Hi-5 by a massive 31-7 points margin after leading 20-6 at the break. The top-scorers for the victors was Owais SK with 10 points and Saamul Sayyed with 6 points.

In the other match, Mastan YMCA ‘C’ team got the better of Nagpada Basketball Association’s ‘C’ by a close 29-14. The leading scorers for the winners was Daniyal SK. (11 points), Furkan SK (6 points) and Irfan SK (8 points).