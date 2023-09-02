Indore: RBI Chief’s Request To Chappan Dukan Shopkeepers, 'Accept Only Digital Payments'

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shaktikanta Das, Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has requested the traders of Chappan Dukan to accept only digital payments and become the first street food destination in the country to do so.

Though he did not eat anything, he walked by every shops, observing its cleanliness and mode of payment.

Das, who was here for the meeting of Board of Governors of RBI here on Friday, came to Chappan Dukan at around 8.15 and stayed there for around half an hour.

Gunjan Sharma, president of Chappan Dukan Traders Association, informed this correspondent that Das was looking relaxed and happy and only his personal staff was there with him. When I offered him some food items he declined saying that he had tasted the food of the city and liked it very much. He told me that he wanted to see the level of cleanliness as it’s well known all over the country, and he also wanted to see the mode; how much was cash and how much was digital. The Governor urged me to motivate the other shopkeepers to accept only digital payments.

