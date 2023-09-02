Indore: Licenced Pistol, ₹1 Lakh Stolen By Breaking Windshield Of Car

Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A licenced pistol and Rs 1 lakh were stolen by unidentified persons from a car parked near a restaurant in the Lasudia area. The complainant and his friend had gone inside the restaurant for dinner when the thieves managed to flee with cash and a pistol after breaking the windshield of the car.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni said that the incident took place in Scheme Number 78 around 9.30 pm on Thursday. Rishiraj Singh Sisodiya, a resident of Scheme Number 114 has lodged a complaint that he had gone for dinner at a restaurant parking his car a few metres away. When he came back he found the windshield of the co-driver side broken and the bags containing a pistol, Rs 1 lakh and a gold ring missing.

Unidentified persons had broken open the windshield and had managed to flee with the cash and pistol. The police have registered a case and started an investigation to identify the accused. The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police.

