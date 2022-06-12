Indore: Rat and not rain disrupts power supply for 4 hrs at MTH Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While officials cursed the rain for disruption of power supply at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital for six long hours on Saturday night, eventually, the ‘villain’ turned out to be a rat.

The continuous disruption in electricity had given a sleepless night to the officials as the reason for the fault was unknown till the rat was found in the electricity panel of the hospital. However, hospital services did not get affected due to the power back-up through the generator.

According to the hospital staff, “The power cut initiated by the rainfall on Saturday night continued even after power supply from the transformer was started. The circuit-breakers were tripping in the main electricity panel of the hospital. Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit also reached the hospital after learning about the fault.”

Later, electricians of the PWD and electricity department found a rat stuck in the hospital’s electricity panel. “Power supply turned normal after six hours because of the errant rat,” the hospital staff said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dixit said the fault was found and resolved in a couple of hours and no patient faced any trouble as they have sufficient power back-up. Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma also visited the hospital on Sunday morning and asked the officials to review the facilities.

