Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38

Woman who was attacked by a blade | Free Press

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), FP News Service

The main accused of Bhopal blade attack who is under police custody, is a hardened criminal, having as many as 32 criminal cases against him at the age of 38, said the police on Sunday.

The incident which took place on June 9 was reported to the police and the police had on Saturday registered a case under section 324 of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified miscreants. As the news leaked to the media and public outrage grew, the police swung into action and nabbed the two culprits on Saturday late evening. The third one was nabbed later on.

The police had collected the CCTV footage where the incident had happened and the sketch was also prepared of accuses.

The police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the main accused Badshah Baig (38) is the kingpin of the gang. He is an auto rickshaw driver and is a habitual criminal. As many as 32 cases are registered against him. The rest two are the minors, said the officer.

The district administration and Bhopal municipal corporation have razed the two houses belonging to the accused in Roshanpura area on Sunday. One of the kingpin—Badshah Baig and other belongs to a minor accused of the case.

On June 9, a 32-year-old woman was attacked by the three unidentified youths and one of them attacked her with blade, in the attack she receives 118 stitches on her face, in TT Nagar area.

Earlier on Sunday, the CM took a meeting with the commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and reviewed the law and order situation of the city. He instructed the commissioner to take strict action against the accused of ‘crime against women’. The CM reached the house of the victim and personally consoled the victim and the family. He also handed the cheque of Rs one lakh to the family. He also showered his blessing on the children of the victim.

(Inputs Rajesh Thakur)

