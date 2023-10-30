Indore: Ranjana Baghel Meets Shah, Complains Against Kailash

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah’s proposed meeting with all the party candidates of Malwa-Nimar region could not take place as today was the last day of filing nominations, and most of the candidates were busy. However, he had a one-on-one meeting with former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Ranjana Baghel, who is angry that she has been denied ticket from Manawar seat in Dhar district. Sources said that she told Shah that she has build up the party in the region for the past 30 years and accused party national general secretary and BJP candidate from Indore No 1 Kailash Vijayvargiya of colluding with Anand Rai and getting her ticket cancelled.

“I have been discarded by the party as a fly in the milk,” she complained to Shah, sources said. Baghel has already filed her nomination as an independent candidate, and Shah urged her to withdraw her nomination. Earlier, the former minister had said that perhaps injustice is being done to her because she is a tribal. “I do not hold any post in the party, but the party workers will decide the future course of action.” Later, talking to the media, Baghel said, “I will disclose my decision only on November 9.

My supporters want me to contest the polls even if I do not get the party ticket. Baghel had also met Shivraj Singh Chouhan and general secretary in-charge of BJP, MP, BL Santhosh Shiv Prakash after she was denied the party ticket.