Bhopal: Onion Price Skyrockets, Situation Likely to Persist till December 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After suffering from record-high tomato prices, the public is bracing to deal with a surge in onion price. In retail market of Bhopal, onion price is Rs 80 per kilogram. However, price of other vegetables is also high during this transition period.

This surge has been blamed on a lack of supply of onions in the market. The price rise is expected to continue till December as the fresh stock of the crop should reach the markets by year-end. The supply of onions has been impacted by the deficit monsoon in the year as well.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “As onion crop was spoiled due to unseasonal rain, it led to price hike of onion in the state. Earlier in August, when the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions, prices were already moving in an upward trajectory due to the delayed and reduced sowing of the Kharif crop. The price of onion will continue to increase till December fresh crops arrive. However, price of other vegetables will be normal after this transition period.”

In addition to onion, price of other vegetables is also high

Vegetables Price (Rs/kg)

Beans Rs 80

Cauliflower Rs 50

Brinjal Rs 50

Bottle gourd Rs 40

Cabbage Rs 40

