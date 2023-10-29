 Mumbai: No Garlic, Onion, Spicy Food In Jails
Mumbai: No Garlic, Onion, Spicy Food In Jails

Some inmates of Mumbai Arthur Road Jail had requested Gupta to inform jail staff to serve food without using onion and garlic while preparing food for religious and health reasons.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Considering health and dietary preferences due to the faith of the inmates, the Maharashtra Prison Department has directed jail officials to not include garlic and onion in food and use fewer spices for the prisoners, prison officials said on Sunday.

A meeting in this regard was conducted on October 10 chaired by Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector General, Prisons and Correctional Services Maharashtra, Superintendents of all Central Jails and other senior jail officials were present.

In the meeting, issues pertaining to the security and order in the prisons and personal problems faced by the prisoners were discussed. Some inmates of Mumbai Arthur Road Jail had requested Gupta to inform jail staff to serve food without using onion and garlic while preparing food for religious and health reasons.

“Taking this matter into consideration, a decision has been taken to give food without onion and garlic to the prisoners,” said a prison official.

He added, “Based on the request of inmates who are not using onion and garlic and are demanding less spicy vegetables, jail officials have been directed to prepare a different vegetable for such inmates.”

article-image

