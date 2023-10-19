Raj Kundra Reveals He Slept Next To Men Accused Of Child Rape, 88 Murders In Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail |

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in an alleged pornography-related case in 2021 for which he was sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, interacted with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film UT69 which sheds light on the two months he spent in prison. During the press conference, Raj revealed that he met all kinds of inmates including those who had been accused of heinous crimes such as child rape and murder.

He said, “You become a kind of dysfunctional family. The man who was sleeping to my right was accused of 88 murders, and the one sleeping to my left was accused of child rape. There were quite creepy people around.”

“I was told not to talk to anyone there and nobody will talk to me. I felt I would be out in a week or so, so it wouldn’t be a big deal, I had not imagined that I would end up being there for 63 days. I made friends there with a couple of people who I thought were decent. When you stay with someone for 60 days, you become connected,” added Raj.

For those unversed, Raj Kundra is the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. They have a son Viaan and a daughter Samisha.

Raj secured his release on bail from a Mumbai Court, posting a surety of Rs 50,000 in the high-profile pornography case, making it a major point of discussion in 2021.

Following his release, Raj vehemently denied all allegations made against him, asserting that he had been wrongfully ensnared in the case. Notably, he took to the stage for a stand-up performance in which he humorously poked fun at himself and the controversy that had led to his arrest.