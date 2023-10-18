 Raj Kundra Says 'India Mein Sirf Do Cheeze Bikti Hai, Shah Rukh Khan Aur S*x' At UT69 Trailer Launch
On Wednesday, Raj Kundra unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film UT69.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film, UT69. The film shows his journey in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he stayed for around 63 days after he was arrested on July 19, 2021, in Mumbai in connection with a pornographic content production and distribution case.

At the trailer launch of UT69 in Mumbai, Raj was seen interacting with the media, during which he said, "Humara desh enjoy karta hai yeh. Kehte hai na do cheez bikti hai India mein aur Bollywood mein, Shah Rukh (Khan) aur s*x." 

Sharing it on his social media handle, he wrote, "What a rollercoaster my life has been. Sharing a slice of it with you."

Raj also revealed his Shilpa's reaction when he told her about his wish to make a film about himself. "I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn’t get made."

Raj added, “Then I told Shahnawaz (Ali, director) to go and explain it to her. He gave her a very small narration. She thought about it and realised that it wasn’t about the case of against the system in any way. She felt it was a very human story.”

Kundra was also asked about Shilpa's reaction after watching UT69. He said, “She has watched the film and is very proud of me. That’s my win.”

Meanwhile, UT69 is slated to release on November 3, 2023.

