Raj Kundra Finally Shows His Face To Media After 1.5 Years At UT69 Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is all set to mark his acting debut with the film UT69
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The film is set to tell Raj's ordeal after he was jailed in July 2021 for making pornographic videos
Ever since stepping out of the jail in September 2021, Raj had been keeping his face covered with masks and refused to show his face to the shutterbugs
But on Wednesday, Raj finally took his mask off and showed his face to the media after a span of over 1.5 years
Raj was seen taking off his Iron Man-styled mask at the launch of UT69 trailer
He also interacted with the media and showed the trailer of the film to them
Raj spent nearly 2 months in jail back in 2021 after he was named as the key accused in pornographic films case
He had later stated that he was wronged and with the film, he claims to be wanting to show the "real story"
