Aditi Rao Hydari, Adivi Sesh & Other Celebs Glam Up At Mumbai Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023

Celebs queued up at an awards show in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and they made sure to put their best foot forward. Aditi Rao Hydari oozed glamour in a hot pink co-ord set

Radhika Madan exuded girl-next-door vibes in a co-ord set with a matching shrug

New mommy Gauahar Khan followed the Navratri colour-code and turned up in a blue saree

Karishma Tanna flaunted her beach waves in a beige co-ord set

Adivi Sesh went for the classic monochrome look and smiled for the cameras

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked fresh in a blue gown

Mouni Roy stole the show in a black bodycon dress

Shriya Saran was her usual chirpy self in a white shirt and pink skirt

Rasika Dugall exuded boss-lady vibes in a black pantsuit

Barun Sobti walked in wearing a black hoodie with jeans

