Karishma Tanna Shows How To Style Lehengas For Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
Karishma Tanna served the perfect Navratri look in this multi-coloured lehenga from a clothing brand called Annus Creation.
Photo Via Instagram
Karishma Tanna wore silver traditional accessories from AZOTIIQUE by Varun Raheja to complete her look.
Karishma Tanna recently won Best Actress for Scoop at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan.
Karishma Tanna wore a printed lehenga set from designer Ridhima Bhasin. She added a twist by wearing the dupatta as a cape.
Karishma Tanna looked pretty in pink as she donned a heavily embroidered blouse. She paired it with a skirt and organza silk dupatta from Punit Balana
Karishma Tanna looked stunning as she wore a georgette-printed lehenga set from PAULMI & HARSH.