Raj Kundra Breaks Down In Tears During UT69 Trailer Launch: 'Mere Biwi Aur Bacche...' (WATCH)

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra broke down in tears during the trailer launch of his upcoming film UT69. At the event, Raj opened up about the impact the porn film case trial had on him and his family.

While talking to media persons, Raj recalled his days in prison and admitted that it was a 'painful' time for his family. Raj also reacted to brutally getting trolled on social media after his arrest.

"Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai. Mere biwi, bacchon aur mere family pe mat jao yaar. Kya bigada hai aap log ka unhone?" Raj is heard saying during the event.

During the trailer of his upcoming film, Raj also unveiled his face in front of the media after nearly 1.5 years. Raj was arrested in July 2021 and he spent nearly two months in prison.

Contrary to speculations that UT69 was Raj's biopic, the trailer surprises everyone by offering a unique perspective on Raj's life. UT69 delves into the unforgettable chapter of the businessman's life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The film, a witty dark comedy, brilliantly captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail.

Speaking about the film, Raj also said, "This is more than just a movie for me. While it’s a closure of sorts, you will see through my eyes a story about survival, friendships, and relationships inside India’s most notoriously crowded infamous detention centre, also known as Arthur Road Jail."

Ever since his arrest, Raj has stayed away from media as well as social media. In fact, he was always seen hiding his face behind unique masks. Last year, Raj had revealed why he wears masks whenever he steps out public places.

"I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now," he had told a Twitter user. To another netizen who had the same query, Kundra responded, "I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law."

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September in the same year. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

