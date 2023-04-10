Indore: Ranibagh Colony to be regularised in next 3 months, promises mayor

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav discusses with residents of Ranibagh Colony on Sunday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday met residents of Ranibagh Colony and informed them that their colony would be legalised within the next three months.

The mayor along with former IDA president Madhu Verma, mayor-in-council members Abhishek Sharma, Rajesh Udawat Dawat, regional corporator Priyanka Chauhan, and others met residents of Ranibagh and sought to know issues of their areas.

The residents told Bhargav that all their problems are related to the regularisation of their colony.

They informed him that Ranibagh Colony used to come under panchayat in the past and was a legal colony at that time. But, after it came under the municipal limits, Ranibagh was put into the list of illegal colonies, due to which here development works are being hit.

Bhargav directed additional municipal commissioner Manoj Pathak to complete the entire process of legalising Ranibagh Colony in the next three months as per the rules.

The residents also discussed problem of street lights and payment of outstanding electricity bills with the mayor.

The Residents Association said that the stormwater line located on the main road of Ranibagh should be connected to the main stormwater line so that the problem of water logging during the rainy season can be solved.

The instructions were also given to the officer concerned to start the work on the stormwater line soon.

The association members said that the construction of the main road of Ranibagh colony is also necessary. To this, the mayor announced that the road will be constructed through public participation.

Bhargav asked residents to plant trees in the area on a large scale and also do yoga in the garden.

