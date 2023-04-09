Indore: West Discom expects power demand to reach 550 MW by April end

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for electricity in the city has been increasing rapidly for the last 15 days due to the rising temperature. In the last 24 hours, the consumption was recorded close to one crore units. Power company officials estimate that the peak demand could reach 550 MW at the end of April and a record level of 650 MW could be touched in May. Accordingly, West Discom is doing maintenance of its supply system.

There are about 7.5 lakh connections in the city. The power demand remains highest in the city from April to June. Last year, the demand for electricity had touched the figure of 600 MW. “There is every possibility of electricity demand reaching 650 MW this year, “ a press release issued by West Discom said.

The Central Electricity Authority has also expressed the possibility of an increase in the demand for electricity by more than 10 per cent. The daily electricity consumption in the city had reached 1.2 crore units in the previous year. This time, the daily figure of power consumption during the peak summer may reach 1.5 crore units.

About 2.25 lakh ACs, 20 lakh fans, 2 lakh coolers and 7 lakh fridges are used in the city during summer. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the increase in demand is almost certain given the increase of appliances at homes and the opening of new industries. “That is why maintenance and other preparations have been done at the departmental level. The demand has also increased relatively in other big cities of the company area, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam,” he said.