Indore: Ram Mandir Mandav Land Returned To Temple Authority

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, while announcing an important decision on Wednesday, has ordered to free the land of Shri Ram Mandir Mandav located in village Patlawad of Dharampuri tehsil of Dhar district from the occupants. He also instructed to register it in the records in the name of Shri Ram Mandir Mandav Mahantmaan Sansthan Mandav.

In his order, he has said that the name of the respondent should be deleted and the name of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Mandav Mahantmaan Sansthan Mandav’ should be recorded in the records of the land in question which is located in Village Patlawad. Immediately the possession of the land in question should be given in the interest of the temple. It may be pointed out that the case regarding this land was going on in revenue courts for the last several years.

Sub-divisional officers and Tehsildars gave different orders at different stages. Aggrieved by this, the applicant filed an appeal in the Divisional Commissioner's Court. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh delivered the verdict on the appeal on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that according to the Khasra year 1958-59, the land in question was registered in the name of land owner ‘Shri Ram Mandir Mandav Mahantmaan Sansthan Mandav’ and the land of Shri Ram Murti (idol) is considered to be the land of a ‘minor’, the land of a ‘minor’ is never transferred, the land always remains in the ownership of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Murti Minor’. The trust deed registration has been done on December 11, 1972.