Indore: Rally to spread awareness on keeping safe from TB

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of spreading awareness among people against tuberculosis on World Tuberculosis Day, the health department organised a rally from the CMHO’s office to the district TB centre on Saturday. Various NGO activists, social workers, TB centre staff and doctors participated in the rally in which the participants displayed pamphlets of slogans for awareness and prevention from the disease. The rally was flagged off by CMHO Dr BS Saitya.

Following the rally, senior STS Ashish Shukla said that an awareness programme was also organised along with a month-long health check-up camp for TB patients.

‘Intensive drive against TB’

‘The government has been taking intensive steps to eliminate TB from the country by 2025. About 1,200 new TB patients were registered in the district in the past two months and the number of patients registered in the district in 2021 was about 8,500. Our team has been providing free medicines to patients continuously during Covid-19 at their doorstep and continuously working for the elimination of TB by 2025’ — District TB officer Dr Rahul Shrivastava

8 TB suspects among 246 patients screened

Khshya Pidit Sahayak Sangh, Indore, under the aegis of Parmanand Hospital, organised a health check-up camp for TB patients on the occasion of World TB Day on Thursday.

Director of Parmanand Hospital Dr GD Nagar said that over 246 patients of cough, cold and other diseases were screened out of whom eight were suspected of being TB-infected. ‘We’ll arrange for further diagnoses and treatment of these patients,’ Dr Nagar said.

Dr BK Mahajan, Dr Jain, Dr Madhuri, Dr Chanchal Jain, Dr Jog and other experts gave free services to patients during the camp.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:51 PM IST