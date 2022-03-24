Indore: Buildings of goons to be destroyed, says collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh on Thursday said that the buildings of the goons would be destroyed in the district. Singh warned the goons following the incident that occurred in Pigdambar locality close to Mhow on late Wednesday night.

Singh told media persons that criminals of the district would not be escaped. The buildings of criminals involved in gambling, betting, illegal liquor selling and illegally acquired properties would be demolished.

He said that properties of seven criminals were demolished in Mhow locality on Thursday. The source of income of such persons involved in criminal activity would be destroyed.

Notably, a youth was stabbed to death in Mhow on Wednesday night over a dispute of tube well construction.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:48 PM IST