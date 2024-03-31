Indore: 'Rajwada Area Cleaned In 23 Minutes'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting a record of sorts the Indore Municipal Corporation managed to clean the Rajwada area in 23 minutes after the Rangpanchami celebrations.

Mohan Pandey, director of IWM that is responsible for cleaning in the city said, “We cleaned the Rajwada area 23 minutes.”

Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma and other officials were present during the cleanliness work. Under the direction of commissioner Verma, the cleaning campaign was started immediately after the Gair. The entire area was cleaned with the help of 23 cleaning machines, 5 JCBs, 15 dumpers and 500 employees.

Police ensures safe & secure Rangpanchami celebrations

Tight security arrangements were put in place for the traditional Gair procession on Saturday. The police made special arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public, including the use of hi-tech camera surveillance systems and drone patrols to monitor the entire route and keep an eye on the crowd. To ensure public safety, over 4000 police personnel, including women officers, were deployed and positioned along the Gair and Phaah Yatra routes. The police officers were also cautioning people on loudspeakers against creating any type of ruckus and warning of legal action against miscreants.

Traffic Diversions

Police managed traffic by installing barricades and watch towers. Barricades and stoppers were placed at various locations to divert traffic, and all roads leading to Rajwada were closed since morning to prevent any disruptions during the Gair procession. Separate parking lots were made for commuters to park their vehicles.

Woman thrashes eve-teaser in public

A youth allegedly teased a woman while she was participating in the Gair procession near Gopal Temple. The woman protested and beat up the youth and taught him a lesson. Someone made a video of the incident and it went viral on social media.