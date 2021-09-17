Indore: Rainy day in city, temperature drops by 7°C in two days

Indore: It was a rainy day for Indore. Light showers, which started on Thursday morning, continued intermittently throughout the day in the city and pulled the temperature down by 7 degrees Celsius in two days as it was 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and dropped to 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

However, the regional meteorological department recorded only 18.8 mm rainfall in the western part of the city, while the monitoring centre of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board recorded 13.75 mm rainfall in the eastern part. There has been a cloud cover for a week over the city and it has been raining off and on since then. During this period, the sun has hardly shone through. With this, the city’s current total rainfall reached 711.1 mm i.e. (27.9 inches) this monsoon season, which is about 21 per cent less than the average rainfall.

Meanwhile, meteorological department officials said that the conditions would remain the same until Sunday and the city would continue to witness light-to-moderate rainfall for the next couple of days. “Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy-to-very heavy fall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on September 16 and 17 and isolated heavy fall from September 18 to 20,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:39 AM IST