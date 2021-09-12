Indore: With no rain for two days, city weather turns sultry

Indore: With no rain in the city for two days, the temperature remained above 30 degrees Celsius, turning the weather sultry. Hide-and-seek of the clouds and the sun continued throughout the day, but the dark clouds did not pour down till night. However, regional meteorological department officials have forecast that light-to-moderate rain—accompanied by thunderstorms—will continue to drench the city for the next couple of days.

The city’s total rainfall has reached 644.3 mm (25.3 inches), which is over 10 inches less than the rainfall recorded last year. The break in rainfall increased the humidity level as it was 81 per cent and 70 per cent in the morning and evening, respectively.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 30.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature at 22.7 degrees Celsius was 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

‘Very heavy rain likely’

"The well-marked low pressure area now lies over the north-west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast. It’s very likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over the north-west Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas of the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. It’s very likely to move west-north-westwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, another low-pressure area lies over south-west Rajasthan and the adjoining Gujarat region. Under the influence of these conditions, fairly widespread-to-widespread rainfall with isolated heavy-to-very heavy fall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days," said meteorological department officials.

ALSO READ Clammy weather drifts away, Indore wakes up to wet morning

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:14 PM IST