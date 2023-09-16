 Indore Rains: Mayor Bhargav Calls High-Level Meeting, Appeals All To Avoid Picnic Spots; HELPLINE Numbers Released
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As heavy, non-stop rains disrupt normal functioning of the city, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav called a high-level meeting on Saturday morning to address the situation. He also took a field trip to check on residents and the city's safety status.

Several teams of municipal corporation, district administration, police administration, SDRF, NDRF are deployed in the field.

Bhargav appealed citizens to avoid going to any picnic spot during heavy rains. Work is being done to provide food packets to the chawls and colonies which have been waterlogged.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that alternative arrangements are being made at the chronic places and also a helpline number has been issued for the patients so that in any situation one can call on the following numbers:

07312535535

07314030100

9329555202

The mayor, while speaking to media, said that even though it is raining continuously, the intensity of water-logging in the lower settlement areas has been reduced compared to last season. However, areas around ponds and lakes are clogged.

Mayor Bhargav also sat in the control room and directly communicated with the complainants and directed the officials to solve their problems.

