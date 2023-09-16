Indore Rains: Incessant Downpour Since 24 Hours Leaves Residential Areas Waterlogged, Slums Evacuated; Check Helpline Numbers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rainfall since last 24 hours have drenched the city, leaving several residential areas waterlogged, especially low-lying areas. Indore's Peeliya Khal police station area, administration and SDERF team swung into action to evacuate residents after water flooded their houses.

Overflowing Choral |

Commuters struggled to drive at city's posh AB road on Saturday afternoon.

Pic by Kajal Kumari

The Indore district administration is preparing about 15k food packets to be distributed to people shifted from lower settlements. These food packets are being made by schools and social groups like Satyasai, Shishu Kunj among others.

If you or anybody you know needs help, contact following contacts issued by district administration for help:

1. District Disaster Management Contact 9301131488

2. Gyanendra Monica Purohit Disabled Helpline 9425053971

Indore Disaster-Manager-Family

1. Siddharth Sharma (Amazing Community) :- Bijasan Area - 8827403046

2. Pawan Agarwal Parderipura +91 98272 86535

3.Akshay Bhaiya (Roti Bank) Rau area +91 96693 04274

4.Shashi Satpute (Institute Krishnasakhi) Hawa-Bungalow area 8461898881

5. Neha Sharma ji (Ayush Institute) Bengali intersection area 9009008535

6. Suresh ji (Sai ​​Surjani Sansthan) Patnipura, +91 90390 38913

7. Sajid ji (Meera Foundation) Chandannagar 77708 81259

