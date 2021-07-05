Indore: Rain lashes eastern part of the city, the western area remains dry; One inch rain in one hour

Indore: Rain lashed the eastern area of the city, leaving the residents of western area high and dry on Monday.
According to officials at the regional centre of Madhya Pradesh pollution control board, approximately 1 inch rainfall was witnessed in one hour while the regional meteorological department officials could only trace the rainfall at the centre at the airport.
The rainfall which occurred almost after a week failed in providing any relief to the denizens as absence of rain in western parts of the city has raised the temperature as well as humidity level, making the weather sultry.
The increasing humidity has also increased people’s desperation for another bout of rains to get rid of the oppressive weather.
A short spell of rain and cool breeze made the weather pleasant for a couple of hours but the humidity level started increasing by noon, reaching quite a high level.
The met dept said that there would be no relief from increasing humidity in the next couple of days and the temperatureis expected to remain around 33-34 degrees celcius for at least the next two-three days, while the humidity would be at around 85 per cent.
“City would continue to witness light rain but no proper spell of rainfall would take place till July 10. A new system has been generated over Bay of Bengal and it will cause rainfall in the state from July 7 while it will reach the Indore region by July 11,” officials added.
As much as 0.25 mm rainfall was recorded at Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s monitoring centre at Regal Square.
Water logging after few minutes of rain
Tall claims of the civic body that they were ready for the monsoon were exposed as roads in Vijay Nagar area were submerged after few minutes of rainfall. Section of BRTS in the area was also inundated which caused trouble to commuters.
Moreover, water logging also took place at the offices in the area as well.
Max temp - 33.3 degree celcius (+1)
Min temp - 23.2 degree celcius (N)
Humidity - 83 per cent
