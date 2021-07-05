Indore: Rain lashes eastern part of the city, the western area remains dry; One inch rain in one hour

Indore: Rain lashed the eastern area of the city, leaving the residents of western area high and dry on Monday.

According to officials at the regional centre of Madhya Pradesh pollution control board, approximately 1 inch rainfall was witnessed in one hour while the regional meteorological department officials could only trace the rainfall at the centre at the airport.

The rainfall which occurred almost after a week failed in providing any relief to the denizens as absence of rain in western parts of the city has raised the temperature as well as humidity level, making the weather sultry.

The increasing humidity has also increased people’s desperation for another bout of rains to get rid of the oppressive weather.

A short spell of rain and cool breeze made the weather pleasant for a couple of hours but the humidity level started increasing by noon, reaching quite a high level.