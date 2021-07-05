Indore: Now heart patient can go for a stent that disappears

Indore: Apollo Hospitals, Indore has performed Central India’s first bioresorbable vascular angioplasty in which bioresorbable vascular scaffolds were implanted which slowly dissolved in the body.

Moreover, the indigenous vascular scaffold also eliminates the blood thinning medicines in a few months and patients do not have to continue it for long.

According to Dr Sarita Rao, first female cardiologist in India to implant the latest technology, “It is first of its kind procedure in Central India and the world’s only approved bioresorbable vascular scaffold. It is a true testament to the innovation and research potential of India. It has been developed under the Make in India campaign. “

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold looks like a stent, which slowly dissolves in the body.

Dr Roshan Rao, head department of cardiology, Apollo Hospital Indore said that vascular scaffolds, technology advancement, contain a soluble element known as biodegradable polymer.

The device's struts (collaborative platform) are only 100 microns thick, while the earlier stents were as high as 150 microns, causing problems. This provided strength to the stents used to maintain the strength of an open cytoplasm. It has its own delivery mechanism, which is based on the balloon catheter. It can be easily installed in the correct position by means of three radio markers.

He also said that its cost is also less than the dissolvable stents available at present, which benefits a large number of patients. At present, this therapy is available only in a few units of Apollo Hospital as a pilot; soon it will be available across the country.

The patient was 45 years old and recovered and was discharged from the hospital in 2 days.

The procedure was done by the team of Apollo Hospital Indore. Dr K Roshan Rao, Dr Sarita Rao, Dr Kshitij Dubey, Dr Vikas Gupta, and Dr Vivek Chandrawat other senior doctors comprised the team.