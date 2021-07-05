Bhopal: Uncollected ash of Covid victims used to make park at city crematorium

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A park is being developed at a crematorium in Bhopal using the ashes of those who died after contracting the coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic this year, according PTI as reported by NDTV.

The park is being developed at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat with 21 truckloads of ashes of Covid victims, which were kept at the facility as families failed to collect it due to the virus-induced restrictions and its proper disposal posed a challenge before the management.

The park will be developed on 12,000 square feet of land at the crematorium in memory of those who died due to the pandemic, an office-bearer of the crematorium's management committee said.