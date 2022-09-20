Indore: Rain lashes city areas with varying intensity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rainfall continued to lash the city on Tuesday, but with varying intensity in different areas for the second consecutive day. Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the conditions would remain the same for a couple of days as rainfall is taking place due to local generation of a system.

The weather turned hot in the morning, with an incursion of humidity caused by overcast weather in the afternoon. As much as 7.6 mm rainfall was received in the western part of the city and the central part of the city, too, witnessed equal rainfall in the evening. However, people in the eastern part of the city had to settle only for drizzles.

However, the change in the weather provided relief from the icky weather that prevailed in the morning but made it difficult for those on the roads as they had to run for shelter.

Meanwhile, Met officials said the effect of the system generated over the Bay of Bengal would cause rainfall in the western part of the state on September 22 and 23.

‘Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal’

‘A trough runs from the low-pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal adjoining the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts to south-west Uttar Pradesh across the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh. The western disturbance lies as a trough in the mid-tropospheric westerlies. Under the influence, the eastern part of the state will witness rainfall for the next couple of days and it’ll affect the western part of the state after two days’

— Met officials

Temp & rainfall stats

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was 21.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal. The city has recorded as much as 1,186.3 (46.6 inches) of rainfall, so far.