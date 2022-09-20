Indore: EvenDigit crowned ‘SEO Agency of the Year 2022’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): EvenDigit India’s top-rated digital marketing agency has bagged yet another award, ‘SEO Agency of the Year 2022’, in the third edition of the Agency Con Awards for showcasing its stunning performance of SEO services to its global clients.

Indian Agency Awards & Summit by Social Samosa, in its third edition, Agency Con, 2022, celebrated and recognised the work of agencies and talented people scripting digital success for brands.

EvenDigit is known for delivering digital growth to some of the biggest brands. EvenDigit works closely with brands to expand their digital reach and create visibility. Their tail or made SEO campaigns help reach more customers organically, drive traffic and engage with the brand and business.

EvenDigit’s team of 75+ experts design integrated digital marketing campaigns that leverage the best of Search, Social, Paid Ads, Videos, E-mail, and Content Marketing for their client’s business growth.

“This award is the motivation that the team always looks for. We feel grateful to our clients who trust us. Every project is special for us, but, when a client shows faith in our strategies and efforts, it empowers us to craft success stories,” said Puja Dembla, SEO team member.

Reetesh Sharma, senior marketing manager, said, “I prepared all the assets and support for our nomination and the team was extremely positive about the outcome of this nomination.”

Vinita Pariyani, CEO, EvenDigit, Sandeep Malviya, senior manager (SEO Services), credit the entire team for this success. Pariyani said, “Our team tirelessly works to make every client’s digital journey a huge success and it gives us immense pleasure when our work gets recognition.”