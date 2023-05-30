Indore: Rain brings relief as day temperature drops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms caught everyone by surprise in the city on Sunday night and gave people a sleepless night.

Due to the ongoing Nautapa, it was expected that the day and night temperatures would be on the higher side. However, the change in weather saw a drop in day temperature, and gave relief to the citizens on Monday afternoon too. It also pulled down the night temperature by six degrees in 24 hours and it was below normal as well.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days, and there were chances of light rain and thunderstorm on Monday as well.

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with maximum speed of 34 kilometres per hour on Monday evening, and light rainfall was reported in outskirts of the district.

“Westerly winds were blowing till noon, and the weather remained hot. However, wind pattern changed in the evening to north-northeasterly, which caused the change in weather,” Met officials said.

“The east-west trough from the above cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to northeast Madhya Pradesh across east Rajasthan persists. Similarly, the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu persists. Under their influence, thunderstorms with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph were reported in various parts of the state and Indore will also witness light spell and thunderstorms on Monday,” meteorology department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Monday remained six degrees below normal at while the minimum temperature was recorded six degrees below normal at 19.1 degrees Celsius.