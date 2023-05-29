 Madhya Pradesh: Work on Indore-Icchapur highway irks farmers, commuters in Sanawad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Work on Indore-Icchapur highway irks farmers, commuters in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Work on Indore-Icchapur highway irks farmers, commuters in Sanawad

Local farmers Rakesh Patel and Shyam Bobadiya claimed that villagers and farmers from over five villages have to bear the brunt due to negligence of the contractor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing construction work along Indore-Icchapur Highway, villagers especially farmers have to face problems of rising dust due to the construction work which is affecting their standing crops.

Local farmers Rakesh Patel and Shyam Bobadiya claimed that villagers and farmers from over five villages have to bear the brunt due to negligence of the contractor. They are suffering losses due to the dust menace as cotton crops have been damaged.

Whenever a vehicle passes by, the dust storms up and settles on the crops in the fields lying along the highway. As the dust covers the entire crop, it hampers their growth. They also reported difficulty in breathing and uneasiness. Dust pollution has been caused during the four-lane work of the road.

Kalapatthar Phata traders are left with no option other than closing their shops in afternoon hours to tide over this problem. They claimed that the contractor used to sprinkle water on the road earlier but they have stopped it since a month-and-a-half.

Commuters are forced to suffer due to flying dust particles. The flying dust on the road also troubles shopkeepers, school going children and residents of nearby areas. Service road is also dilapidated do

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges 'poor' quality construction after strong winds damage Saptarishi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ILLEGAL BUSINESS: Police nabs three, seize 37 drums of chemical in Sendhwa

ILLEGAL BUSINESS: Police nabs three, seize 37 drums of chemical in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Work on Indore-Icchapur highway irks farmers, commuters in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Work on Indore-Icchapur highway irks farmers, commuters in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Development Authority to come up with state-of-the-art colony

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Development Authority to come up with state-of-the-art colony

CBN, MP unit recovers 206 plastic bags of poppy straw in Neemuch

CBN, MP unit recovers 206 plastic bags of poppy straw in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor girl in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor girl in Mandsaur