Indore: Rain break makes temperature rise by 3°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rain taking a day’s break in the city on Wednesday, the temperature has risen by 3 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The sun shone brightly and provided relief to the residents who were praying for the downpour to stop.

The temperature, which had dropped below 23 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rain again crossed the 26-degree-Celsius mark.

Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast relief for residents and said the city would not witness heavy rain at least for the next couple of days. Met department officials warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of the state and said that Indore region would see light-to-moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall reached 447 mm (17.6 inches), which is over 2 inches above the average rainfall recorded in the city. The break in rain increased the humidity level. The humidity on Wednesday morning was 95 per cent and in the evening 79 per cent.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position. It’s very likely to remain so during the next 2-3 days and shift gradually southwards thereafter. A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood at the middle troposphere levels,” Met officials said, adding, “Under influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rain are unlikely in the Indore region.”

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 26.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature at 22.4 degrees Celsius was normal.

