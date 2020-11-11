Indore: Raid conducted at MP online Centre, 500 files seized

Indore: A joint team of District Administration and Indore Municipal

Corporation conducted search action at a MP Online Centre on Wednesday

and seized about 500 files of District Administration and other government departments.



A joint team led by ADM Ajay Dev Sharma raided at MP Online Centre

located at Bansi Trade Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Administrative

sources informed that it’s alleged that the Centre is being run by

Shubham Jain and Vijay Jain and alleged involved in the lessoning of

land issues.



After the action ADM Sharma informed that the action was carried out

on the instruction of Collector Manish Singh. About 500 files of

different government departments including District Administration,

Revenue, IMC have been seized. It will be examined that how these

officials filed reached here. Usually the MP Online centres offers

online services of the State government, it during the raid it was

found that the centre is involved in lessoning also.



It may be noted that Collector Singh was hinted that the actions

will be initiated against people, including Revenue Inspectors. It is supposed that IDA CEO Vivek Kshotriya had

complained to Collector Singh with the list of the names of 35

prominent brokers. Vijay Jain admitted that we have been doing things

like licensing and mutation, sharing with money.