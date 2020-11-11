Indore: Raid conducted at MP online Centre, 500 files seized

Indore: A joint team of District Administration and Indore Municipal
Corporation conducted search action at a MP Online Centre on Wednesday
and seized about 500 files of District Administration and other government departments.
A joint team led by ADM Ajay Dev Sharma raided at MP Online Centre
located at Bansi Trade Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Administrative
sources informed that it’s alleged that the Centre is being run by
Shubham Jain and Vijay Jain and alleged involved in the lessoning of
land issues.
After the action ADM Sharma informed that the action was carried out
on the instruction of Collector Manish Singh. About 500 files of
different government departments including District Administration,
Revenue, IMC have been seized. It will be examined that how these
officials filed reached here. Usually the MP Online centres offers
online services of the State government, it during the raid it was
found that the centre is involved in lessoning also.
It may be noted that Collector Singh was hinted that the actions
will be initiated against people, including Revenue Inspectors. It is supposed that IDA CEO Vivek Kshotriya had
complained to Collector Singh with the list of the names of 35
prominent brokers. Vijay Jain admitted that we have been doing things
like licensing and mutation, sharing with money.
