Indore: Rahul’s night halt at Chimanbagh Maidan instead of Khalsa College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over security issues, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has changed the night halt venue of Rahul Gandhi and the yatris of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Khalsa College to Chimanbagh Maidan.

Earlier, Congress had decided that Rahul Gandhi and the yatris would stay at the Khalsa College campus but they changed it after a letter surfaced threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath and bomb blasts in the city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra halted in the city.

Congress leaders have received permission for the yatra’s stay at Chimanbagh Maidan on November 27. Moreover, the Congressmen have also finalized the plan to organise a public rally at Rajwada on November 27 which would be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at Rajwada on November 27. The programme is finalised and the responsibility of the same has been given to Pintu Joshi, Ashwin Joshi, Shailesh Garg, and others along with coordination of Indore Congress Committee led by Vinay Bakliwal,” secretary of MPCC Rajesh Chokse said.

He added that a discussion over the preparations of the same took place in which former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Kuldeep Indora, Mahendra Joshi, and other leaders were present.

Meanwhile, MLA and logistics in-charge of Yatra in MP, Vishal Patel said, “The venue for staying the yatra has been changed from Khalsa College to Chimanbagh due to security reasons.

Earlier, a controversy erupted after the visit of former chief minister Kamal Nath to Khalsa College to attend a programme on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8 when kirtankar Manpreet Singh had expressed displeasure over his presence in the event.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the Indore district from Mhow on November 26 and will stay in Indore city on November 27 and 28.