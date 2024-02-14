Indore: Rabbits Put A Break On Butterfly Park

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ralamandal’s butterfly park which is in its final stages is being sabotaged by rabbits! They have repeatedly uprooted the flowering plants and bushes planted by the Forest Department to attract butterflies. Following a plan to make Ralamandal, the state’s smallest wildlife sanctuary, more attractive a butterfly park was sanctioned by the state govt. As a result, a one-hectare butterfly park is being developed. The Forest Department had planted flowering bushes between November and December. But just after a few days, these plants were found uprooted.

The department planted the plants again, but after three to four days, the same scenario was repeated.

This led the officials to start an investigation and night patrolling was launched and they found out that rabbits were the culprit. In February, the staff found that the park was being desecrated by rabbits and porcupines. In search of food, both were digging out the bushes. SDO Yohana Katara and Ranger Yogesh Yadav took turns to put the staff on duty in the park. Also, a night watchman is being put on duty for ten days. Ranger Yadav says the plants have been uprooted five to six times by animals. The watchman on duty at night has been asked to monitor the plants.

Wires, pits to stop animals

Rabbits and porcupines will be prevented from going to the park. For this, the Forest Department is engaged in putting a fence around the park and one to one and a half feet deep pits will be dug and filled with boulders in a bid to prevent rabbits and porcupines from entering the park. In addition, nets will be installed to deter the rabbits.

45 species of plants

Select plants will be planted to attract butterflies in the park. These will all be flowering plants. Marigold, Lentana, Krishna lotus, Kasmas, sunflower, milk mogra, Madhugamini, Mogra, Ashoka, Ratarani, Moosenda, Juhi, Calidenta are the main plants. Also, some seasonal plants are being considered.

Budget of Rs 5 lakh approved

A blueprint was made to build a park in the sanctuary in July 2021. The survey was conducted for six and eight months. During this time, Ranger Yadav also went to see the garden of a company based in Pithampur and Holkar Science College. Some experts were also called. He gave a list of plants. Work began in June 2022 and since then the staff has already spent Rs 65,000 to build the park. Later, an amount of Rs 5 lakh was allocated from the headquarters. Despite the passage of one and a half years, the work of the park has not been completed.

Will start in March

The Butterfly Park and Fossil Museum will be opened for tourists in March. We have encountered a lot of trouble with rabbits and porcupines as they have repeatedly uprooted the bushes planted. We are making alternative arrangements to stop damage to the plants.

- Yohana Katara, SDO, Ralamandal Sanctuary