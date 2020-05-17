Indore: Quick reaction force company ready to deal with any situation, says IG Vivek Sharma

IG Vivek Sharma on Sunday inspected QRF company of police in first battalion where he checked the company's "fall-in" time which was found to be 20 minutes. Sharma directed the company commander that two platoons of company should be deployed during the day while one platoon at night. The company should always be raring to go in any situation within a few minutes.

He told the officials that possibility of increase in crime after the lockdown cannot be ruled out so we have to be ready for this from now. In addition, the IG directed the jawans to pay attention to their health condition and to monitor their buddy’s health and keep in constant contact with each other so that the message of "fall-in" would be delivered on time to each other.

After that, IG Sharma reached Lasudia police station where he inspected the duty being done by the police during the lockdown. The CSP and TI were instructed to prepare a blueprint to deal with every possible situation.

He later reached checking point at Niranjanpur Square where he discussed with the members of Nagar Suraksha Samiti about their problems and suggestions. They were also encouraged and praised for their excellent duty during the lockdown.