Indore: Administration working on guidelines to start clinics in city

While the Lockdown has been extended across the country, district administration has planned to provide relief to the people in terms of getting consultation of doctors for other diseases except COVID-19.

Administration has been chalking out guidelines for the general practitioners and consultants to open their clinics. A meeting of administrative officials and district core committee for COVID-19 had taken place at Residency Kothi on Sunday and discussion over the guidelines held.

Member of Core Committee Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “Earlier, doctors were providing consultation to patients on phone but it has been decided to open the clinics in the city with certain guidelines as it is not always possible to consult on phone. “

He said that people too are facing trouble in getting treatment of routine ailments or any other except COVID-19.

“About 1000 clinics in the city would be open in couple of days. We are working on the guidelines and will be officially released in a day or two,” Dr Londhe said.

Informing about the draft guidelines, he said that general practices of hygiene would be included to remain safe from COVID-19 infection. Dr Londhe believed that COVID-19 will remain for long but everything should not be kept close for the same as it will increase people’s trouble. New rules may create trouble for some days but it needs to be in practice.

Draft guidelines

As per the District COVID-19 core committee, guidelines would include following instructions:

1. Change the old appointment pattern. Give time over phone.

2. Only 4-5 patients can sit in waiting with sufficient distance

3. Staff should clean the space after every patient with disinfectant

4. Visit patient’s home if emergency

5. Sanitize the clinic for 2-3 days and start again if any patient tested COVID-19 positive