Coronavirus in Indore: 35 asymptomatic patients kept in home isolation

Following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for home isolation of asymptomatic or very mild/pre symptomatic cases, Health Department in Indore has kept as many as 35 COVID-19 positive patients isolated in their homes.

As many as 38 patients were kept for home isolation earlier but three of them required hospitalization later.

According to Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer and Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma, after the guidelines for home isolation was released, department has been seeing the possibility of the same as most of the patients are asymptomatic.

“Total 38 people were kept in home isolation but three of them developed major symptoms after which they were hospitalized. Total 35 people are in home isolation at present,” he said adding “As many as 26116 people who were in primary and secondary contact of positive patients screened.”

Out of these screened patients, 8640 people were at higher risk as they were in direct contact with the positive patient while 8614 people were those in secondary contact.

“We have been monitoring the health of positive asymptomatic patients through video calls twice in a day. We have also given pulse oximeter to these patients and reporting their oxygen level as well,” Dr Verma said.

The ACMHO also added that a team of doctor and paramedics are also in touch with those at higher risks and taking their updates regularly as well.

Replying over the new discharge policy of asymptomatic patients, Dr Verma added that they have not discharged patients on the basis of new guidelines as no patient has completed the said time after the guidelines released.

Eligibility for home isolation

1. The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

2. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

3.communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

4. The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine

prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

5. Download Arogya Setu App on mobile and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi)

6. The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

7. The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines.

Instructions for patient kept in home isolation

1. Patient should at all times use triple layer medical mask. Discard mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled.

2. Mask should be discarded only after disinfecting it with 1% Sodium Hypo-chlorite..

3. Patient must stay in the identified room and away from other people in home, especially elderlies and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc.

4. Patient must take rest and drink lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration

5. Follow respiratory etiquettes all the time.

6. Hands must be washed often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with alcohol based sanitizer.

7. Don’t share personal items with other people.

8. Clean surfaces in the room that are touched often (tabletops, door knobs, handles, etc) with 1% hypochlorite solution.

9. The patient must strictly follow the physician’s instructions and medication advice.

10. The patient will self-monitor his/her health with daily temperature monitoring and report promptly if develops any deterioration of symptom as detailed below.