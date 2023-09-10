Indore: QR Code Launched For Safety Of Vehicle Drivers

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A QR code that will help citizens get emergency help in case of road accidents was launched here by DCP Traffic Manish Kumar Agarwal.

On this occasion, Agarwal said that the Supreme Court has expressed deep concern over the increasing deaths in road accidents and has directed the state governments to take appropriate steps to prevent such deaths. In this context, departments like Traffic Police, Smart City, Municipal Corporation and the Indore Development Authority are making joint efforts to reduce the death rate in road accidents by 10 per cent every year. Rapid efforts are being made to improve traffic in Indore. An action plan is also being prepared to deal with the problem of traffic jams. He called upon the drivers to participate in traffic improvement and adopt options like Raksha QR Code.

At the beginning, Highway Delight Company, Bengaluru director Rajesh said that the company has been providing services including Fastag, GPS tracking, EV charging stations, insurance and road safety products including RSA, reflective tapes, etc. along the highways since 2015. The objective of the company in creating the Raksha QR Code is not to earn profits but to provide security to the people of the country. He said that if your vehicle meets with an accident just scanning the QR code will enable your information to reach your home immediately by way of a message.

He said that if accident victims get timely help, then about 50 per cent of lives can be saved. This is possible only if more and more people use QR as an emergency aid. He informed that ‘Raksha QR’ helps vehicle owners to register with Highway Delight and add their personal information including blood group, vehicle insurance, medical insurance and family emergency details. This vehicle notification feature of ‘Raksha QR’ can be used by all types of vehicles including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Special guests of the programme were additional DCP Traffic Arvind Tiwari, ACP Traffic Manoj Khatri, State Press Club Madhya Pradesh president Praveen Kumar Khariwal and dancing traffic cop Ranjit Singh.

