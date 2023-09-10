Indore: National Lok Adalat Held, Large Number Of Cases Resolved

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday for immediate resolution of pending court cases through mutual reconciliation and agreement. A total of 64 benches were constituted for this Lok Adalat.

The Lok Adalat was held under the principal district and sessions judge of Indore and chairman District Legal Services Authority BP Sharma.

Under this, compoundable criminal 3,559, civil 763, motor accident claim 2,373, electrical 2,565, check bounce 12,750, bank recovery 466, land acquisition 16, revenue 31, matrimonial 705, other 1705 cases along with bank recovery 36,443, electrical 368, pre-litigation cases 11,152 and others were placed for resolution.

Out of these compoundable criminal 367, civil 90, motor accident claim 803, electrical 362, check bounce 1,469, bank recovery 05, land acquisition 01, matrimonial 125, labour 119 and 2,855 other cases along with bank recovery 10 cases, pre-litigation cases related to electricity 35 and 1,081 water tax cases and others were resolved on the basis of settlement.

Similarly, a total of 193 cases were resolved in the family court in a total of 05 division benches of the court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)